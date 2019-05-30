iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Position Lowered by Hamilton Capital Management Inc.

Hamilton Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hamilton Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamilton Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,609,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,974,000 after buying an additional 5,156,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 432,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,964. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

