Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

