J Alexanders (JAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J Alexanders by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J Alexanders by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.