Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neogen by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 116.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $468,844.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,484 shares in the company, valued at $40,779,223.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,385 shares of company stock worth $6,027,055. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

