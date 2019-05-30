Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

