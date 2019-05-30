John T. Ryan III Sells 2,094 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $215,870.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,591,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSA opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.31. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.46 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

