Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,931,516.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,384 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,650 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 410,863 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 25,308,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

