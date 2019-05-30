Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 62.25

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 62.25 ($0.81) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JMAT stock traded down GBX 138 ($1.80) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,046 ($39.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,084,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,873 ($50.61).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,825.71 ($49.99).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Simon Farrant purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,221 ($42.09) per share, for a total transaction of £386.52 ($505.06).

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/johnson-matthey-plc-jmat-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-62-25.html.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.