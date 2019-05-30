Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

JOUT stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 34.6% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 58.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

