JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $39,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,924.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-cuts-stake-in-diamondrock-hospitality-drh.html.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.