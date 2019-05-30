JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 83,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 260,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

