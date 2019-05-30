Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Achieves $12.31 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

