Keybank National Association OH Has $768,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $503,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,410. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

