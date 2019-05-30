Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $427,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,749,740. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $222.07 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $144.71 and a fifty-two week high of $242.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

