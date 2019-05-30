Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $337,207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $845,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,887.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-stake-increased-by-wesbanco-bank-inc.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.