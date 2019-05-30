Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of KNX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $34,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 145,960 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $4,859,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,078 shares of company stock valued at $11,170,951. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

