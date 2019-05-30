Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

