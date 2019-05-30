Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,328. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

