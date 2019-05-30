KVH Industries (KVHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2019 – KVH Industries was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – KVH Industries was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – KVH Industries was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – KVH Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2019 – KVH Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – KVH Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – KVH Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.76.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.08 million. On average, analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,293 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $33,621.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,567 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,679.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,015 shares of company stock worth $155,650 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 224,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

