Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc (V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 290,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Visa by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:V opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $324.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.77.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.
In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
