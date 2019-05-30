Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 48,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,051,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGCY. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.70 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Reserves news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 252,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,257.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,124,651 shares of company stock valued at $768,698. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

