Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Short Interest Up 117.6% in April

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,701 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the April 15th total of 539,911 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

