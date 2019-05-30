Libra Credit Price Hits $0.0253 on Exchanges (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Bibox and Bilaxy. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00400023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.02599037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00162157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

