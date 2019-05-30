Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $60,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 237,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $213,186.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $69,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

