LiveRamp (RAMP) Raised to Outperform at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $329,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,587,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $69,500,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $54,396,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

