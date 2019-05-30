Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 55,252 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 466.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

