Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 121.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,601.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Dugan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $301,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

