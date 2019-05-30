Masco Corp (MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 2,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

