Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $146,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $449,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/mason-street-advisors-llc-acquires-572-shares-of-alexander-baldwin-inc-alex.html.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.