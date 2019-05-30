McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Holdings Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $818,750.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $101,438.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,331 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

