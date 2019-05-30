Medallion Resources (MDL) Trading 8% Higher

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 134,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 148,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.38.

In other news, Director Don Lay sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,061.02.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

