Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 643 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

DowDuPont’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

