Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $638.00.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $31,394,678. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $727.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,362. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $762.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

