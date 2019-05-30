MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,636.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000367 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,566,430 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

