MKM Partners Upgrades Matador Resources (MTDR) to Buy

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $666,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.