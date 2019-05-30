Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 299,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,316. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $414,171.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Downey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $188,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $598,305.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,800 shares of company stock worth $1,282,543 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,770,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after buying an additional 3,023,513 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,673,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,775,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,079,000 after buying an additional 1,694,797 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

