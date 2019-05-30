Monkey Project (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $167,769.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market cap of $167,769.00 and $256.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 6,210,924 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

