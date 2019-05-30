Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,585,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. 6,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,765. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $1,008,868.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $2,425,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,153,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $22,740,583. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

