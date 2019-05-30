Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.39.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

MSI traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.29. 41,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,803. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $153.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,418 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

