NanoXplore’s (GRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.65 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of GRA opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.38.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

