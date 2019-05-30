National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 131,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $21.66 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -270.75 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

