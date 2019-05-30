National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in National Western Life Group by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWLI. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.49 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

