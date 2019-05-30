NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,165,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,742,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 136.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 554,494 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 447.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $112,533.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

