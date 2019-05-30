Network International (NETW) Sets New 1-Year High at $570.00

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 127056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.25).

NETW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01.

Network International Company Profile (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

