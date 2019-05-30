New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,125,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,744,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 663,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after buying an additional 516,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

EV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-grows-position-in-eaton-vance-corp-ev.html.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.