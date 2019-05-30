New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 150,584 Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,424,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 234,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 918,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 952.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 735,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $57.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Arlo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $29.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

