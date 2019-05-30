Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,608 Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000.

VHT stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

