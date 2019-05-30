Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,360 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Metlife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.39.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.40.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

