Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

NOC traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $308.79. 3,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,412. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,501 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

