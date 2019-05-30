Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 197,000 Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 197,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,624 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after acquiring an additional 439,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $86,056,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. 1,579,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.84 and a beta of 1.31. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 8,527 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,189,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $3,176,453.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,315,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

